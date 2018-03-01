Today’s Headlines

  • Larry Littlefield

    Bill DeBlasio is a progressive.

    Bill DeBlasio believes the best transportation policy is to provide a more highly subsidized, high amenity, separate transportation system for better off people so they don’t have to use the deteriorating, defunded, less highly subsidized transportation system of the serfs.

    Therefore having a separate, more highly subsidized high amenity transportation system for select groups of affluent people is progressive. That’s what the word now means.

    One might say it is the most progressive transportation system since the ocean liners used profits from the immigrants packed in steerage to subsidize first class. Except back then, “progressive” meant something entirely different.

  • HamTech87

    More eyes on Jerome Avenue might reduce the number of motor vehicle break-ins, like from a long stream of cyclists using what should be a Protected Bike Lane.