Today’s Headlines

  • Fox 5 Pressures de Blasio to Answer for Street Cheats; Related: Blah Blah Blah (AMNY)
  • Subway Ridership Drops for Second Consecutive Year (NY1)
  • Cuomo Is Starving His Own “Subway Action Plan” (AMNY)
  • There’s Only One Andy in Charge of the MTA and His Last Name Ain’t Byford (NYTNews)
  • Having the MTA Chair on the Payroll Working Out Well for MSG (Politico)
  • MTA Pledges to Investigate Fantastical Vertical Conveyance Technology (NY1)
  • Voice Examines Cuomo Plot to Loot City Coffers for Transit System He Steals From
  • De Blasio Puts Unreasonable Conditions on Road Pricing Support (Crain’s)
  • Cuomo Wants New Metro-North Stop for Orange County Mall Where a Bus Would Do (Post)
  • Justice Advocate Rips “Progressive” de Blasio’s Hard Line on Fare-Beating (News)
  • NYT Prints Subway Commute Complaints, Seeks a Shred of Hope
  • City Says Safer Prospect Park West Sidewalk Not Worth the Price Tag (BK Paper)

  • Flavanation

    Re: Metro North stop – I’m not generally opposed to adding infill stops. This stop will be convenient for both shoppers and the hundreds of mall workers. The Port Jervis line will be getting a lot of upgrades in the next few years, including a new storage yard in Middletown, as well as additional passing sidings, so a new station isn’t exactly uncalled for here.

  • Larry Littlefield

    DeBlasio’s demand that 100 percent of the congestion pricing revenues go to New York City sounds unreasonable until you remember:

    1) The free bridges belong to the city, which would pay to maintain them, but the revenues would go to the state.

    2) The TBTA belonged to the city too, but the share of those revenues going to NYCT has gone down and down.

    3) NYC has been ripped off a lot, in part because our state “representatives” only represent special interests who are mostly in the suburbs and Florida. They can say “we don’t need it” because our economy is booming, but they hit us even harder when we were down
    .
    If he wasn’t running for President, and half-assing running the city as Mayor, DeBlasio might bring up some of the stuff in this post.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/05/20/medicaid-the-rest-of-new-york-state-re-declares-war-on-new-york-city/

  • sbauman

    Malls are in trouble because of e-commerce. The national landscape is littered with failed shopping malls.

    A rail stop will not attract customers, who need not leave their home to go shopping. The hundreds of mall workers will dwindle, as the brick and mortar stores leave.

  • JarekFA

    Remember when Chris Christie killed ARC but had no problem with issuing tax exempt bonds for The American Dream mall. I don’t think I’ll ever go there, even if it does eventually get built.

  • Larry Littlefield

    On the other hand, perhaps a rail stop would make it easier to re-develop all that property into some kind of mixed-use village, as is starting to happen throughout the country.

    And it were really at the mall, the mall parking lot could be used for park and ride, with the mall picking up some business from people on the way home.

    As for how many other people would use a stop to shop or get to work, that line has a station in Middletown, where almost all the Orange County retail is, so that’s something that could be evaluated.

  • Ken Dodd

    GOTHAMIST IS COMING BACK

  • mfs

    agree- why oppose an infill stop? it’s access to a major job center.

  • De Blasio is no doubt just trying to erect obstacles to congestion pricing; but his comments, taken on their face, make some sense.

    A city ought to be able to dictate policy to its suburbs. Ideally we ought to establish, as a basic principle underlying all policy, that the interests of cities are primary. Suburbs exist to serve the interests of cities; they have no legitimate interests of their own.

    The U.K. can give special powers to London; France can give special powers to Paris. But the U.S. cannot give special powers to New York City and its other great cities. Unfortunately, the barriers to this sort of sensible societal arrangement is barred by our backward and ossified brand of federalism, and by the weird fetishisation around current borders which is found in American culture.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “WNYC, the public radio station in New York, is acquiring Gothamist nearly four months after the local news website was shut down by billionaire Joe Ricketts.”

    Good move for them.

    Gothamist is the only site that dealt with the disadvantaged situation younger generations are facing. WNYC was by and for older generations and glossed it over — and I say that as a donor. Their idea of covering an election was inviting all the incumbents to talk about their districts. They didn’t ask hard questions that criticized the existing priorities and privileges.

    Recently, they and NPR have lost a lot of their old stalwarts to #MeToo ism. I don’t follow this or know the details but it seems like it might be an over-reaction on their part, and they haven’t had any new content to take their place, according to a family member who listens to it all the time.

    Whatever one thinks about the reason, a re-boot was needed. This could be it.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “A city ought to be able to dictate policy to its suburbs.”

    I’d settle for avoiding the other way around. Remember, they are going to get older, poorer and more needy. NYC wouldn’t want to treat them the way they treated NYC, would it?