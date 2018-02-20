Today’s Headlines
- Turning UPS Driver Kills Sumiah Ali, 27, on Ashland Place at DeKalb Ave (Bklyn Paper)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist, 36, on LaGuardia Service Road (News, Post)
- Driver on Union Turnpike Veers Off-Street, Slams Into Loading Dock and Dies (News)
- Confirmed: De Blasio’s Placard “Crackdown” Completely Ineffectual (AMNY)
- Polly Trottenberg Ready to Get to “Yes” on Congestion Pricing (C&S)
- Post: Cuomo’s Congestion Fixes “Can’t Work Without Serious Support From City Government”
- Who Wants to Do Business in a City Where Transit Can’t Get People to Work on Time? (C&S)
- DOT Pegs Cost of Reactivating Passenger and Freight Service on Lower Montauk Branch at $2.2B (TL)
- This’ll Work: Crowdfunding Engineering Work for a Pontoon Bridge During the L-Pocalypse (Post)
- Don’t Fear the Subway, Germophobes (WNYC)
