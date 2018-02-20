Today’s Headlines

  • Turning UPS Driver Kills Sumiah Ali, 27, on Ashland Place at DeKalb Ave (Bklyn Paper)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist, 36, on LaGuardia Service Road (News, Post)
  • Driver on Union Turnpike Veers Off-Street, Slams Into Loading Dock and Dies (News)
  • Confirmed: De Blasio’s Placard “Crackdown” Completely Ineffectual (AMNY)
  • Polly Trottenberg Ready to Get to “Yes” on Congestion Pricing (C&S)
  • Post: Cuomo’s Congestion Fixes “Can’t Work Without Serious Support From City Government”
  • Who Wants to Do Business in a City Where Transit Can’t Get People to Work on Time? (C&S)
  • DOT Pegs Cost of Reactivating Passenger and Freight Service on Lower Montauk Branch at $2.2B (TL)
  • This’ll Work: Crowdfunding Engineering Work for a Pontoon Bridge During the L-Pocalypse (Post)
  • Don’t Fear the Subway, Germophobes (WNYC)

  • Larry Littlefield

    Worst LIRR service in decades.

    https://www.newsday.com/long-island/transportation/lirr-ontime-1.16807728#

    That’s what we get for questioning their disability fraud rights.

    “Lhota has criticized LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski and his administration for a “lack of urgency” in addressing recent problems, and has promised a shake-up.”

    Lack of urgency? When you are going to say “or else” you’d better have an answer to “or else what?” Perhaps the state legislators can set Lhota straight as to who they report to.

    That’s what they are in effect saying. “Or else what?”

  • Fool

    $250 million per mile to lay track on an existing right of way?

    Lol, what a corrupt provincial town NYC is. All for Democratic Machine Politics.

  • sbauman

    Two thirds of the people, workers and jobs within walking distance of the proposed Lower Montauk LRV are within walking distance of an existing subway station. It’s not the “transit desert” that its proponents would have us believe.

    These numbers are lacking from AECOM’s report.

    Their methodology lacks precision. They are using census tracts for determining who might be served. They should have used census blocks.

    They used the area within 1/2 mile of the right of way. Being close to the right of way does not guarantee being served by the LRV. What’s important is how close it is to the proposed stations.

    The proposed stations would be within 1/2 mile of 124,934 people; 54,657 workers; and 41,235 jobs. However, only 41113 people; 18048 workers; and 19344 jobs are not already within 1/2 mile of an existing subway station. That’s a drop in the bucket for the 51% of Queens residents who residents who live more than 1/2 mile from a subway station.

    The areas more than 1/2 mile from a subway station are easy to discover. Most proposed subway expansion plans avoid these areas.

  • bolwerk

    Our hard-working residents lack decent, local access to public transit,
    and then wind up spending too much time commuting on unreliable
    service.”

    Hard-working. Unlike the lazy brown people who live near other potential corridors? What the hell does rhetoric like that even mean?

  • Larry Littlefield

    You mean this kind of unreliable service?

    http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2018/02/20/n-r-subway-delays/

    “CBS2’s Marc Liverman experienced the problem first hand. He captured video of a packed Manhattan-bound N train that traveled two stops in close to an hour.”

  • bolwerk

    Maybe that’s it.

    N Train in Queens: hard-working people

    N Train in Brooklyn: lazy people

  • van_vlissingen

    Normally you could argue that you could spur infill development in underdeveloped areas but I don’t think that applies here.
    As a fellow Flushing resident, I agree with you about needs in Eastern and Southern Queens. Did you see RPAs proposed map? I’d love new lines in Flushing. The proposal for No Blvd / Union St seems doable but I’m not sure about the Jewel Ave line.

  • Joe R.

    A Jewel Avenue subway line has been on my wish list since I moved to where I am 39 years ago. It would put a subway stop a few blocks from me so I no longer have take that slow bus to Forest Hills.

  • van_vlissingen

    It would be great for me personally too. It would put the subway in front of my Councilman’s office and in walking distance of my home. Would love it. I just meant I wasn’t sure the Jewel Line was as politically doable.

  • sbauman

    Did you see RPAs proposed map? I’d love new lines in Flushing. The proposal for No Blvd / Union St seems doable but I’m not sure about the Jewel Ave line.

    The RPA 4th Regional Report is an example of not expanding the subway’s reach. The planned stops would be within 1/2 mile of 1,218,116 residents; 456,184 workers; and 296,806 jobs. However, only 411,502 residents;148,208 workers; and 74,962 jobs are not already within 1/2 mile of an existing subway stop. This makes it worse than the Lower Montauk LRT for bringing service to those who lack it.

    The proposal for No Blvd / Union St seems doable

    It’s not efficient. There are 242,264 residents; 38,765 jobs; and 72,971 workers within 1/2 mile of the stops. Only, 138,949 reseidents; 155,03 jobs; and 39,437 workers would be closer than to an existing stop. Only 86,286 rsiedents; 9,460 jobs; and 24,082 workers would become new walkers to the subway.