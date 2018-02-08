Today’s Headlines

  • Subway Service Is Improving: < 2 Massive Delays Per Weekday in December (NYT)
  • Meet Joe Lhota, Andrew Cuomo’s Part-Time Political Attack Dog (Politico)
  • Lhota Threatens to Punish All Straphangers for Fewer Fare-Beating Prosecutions (NYT)
  • How the MTA Saddled Future SAS Riders With Longer Headways (Voice)
  • There Is an L Shutdown Open House Tonight in Williamsburg (NY1)
  • NYPD Has Practically Legalized Hit-and-Run in NYC (City Limits)
  • Bipeds Register Only as Obstacles in DSNY’s State-of-the-Art Snow Situation Room (NYT)
  • Former DOT Chief Lou Riccio Wants News Readers to Believe Uber Created Gridlock
  • Psycho Who Shot Two People in Queens Traffic Dispute Gets 25 to Life (FHP)
  • It Could Happen (Onion)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • ohnonononono

    I waited ~15 minutes for the 6 train during rush hour yesterday. I guess that’s not considered a “major” delay? It’s enough to cause dangerous crowding at stations and further send service into chaos as dwell times deteriorate. It’s these little delays that are basically “normal” for the past few years or so that build up and the MTA seemingly never has a great explanation for.

  • sbauman

    I have been archiving the MTA’s real time subway feed. Yesterday’s pm rush hour (4pm-7pm) that only 70% of the scheduled uptown locals (6) and 56% of the scheduled uptown local-exp actually departed from Brooklyn Bridge.

    Even on a “good” day, trips abandoned before leaving the first station account for 5% of scheduled departures. This percentage has not changed in the year that I’ve been monitoring the MTA’s real time feed.

  • bolwerk

    What the hell is with media people who still think de Blasio is interested in police reform? If it wasn’t obvious by the time he announced he’d nominate Bratton of all people as police commissioner, it was obvious when he defended cops who beat up and octogenarian man for jaywalking.

    BdB could nominate Joe Arpaio for police commissioner and it still wouldn’t be enough for these goons.

  • sbauman

    Former DOT Chief Lou Riccio Wants News Readers to Believe Uber Created Gridlock

    There’s much more data to back up Riccio, than the assertion that vehicle volume across the CBD cordon is causing congestion within the CBD.

    NYMTC has published yearly CBD cordon counts since the 1970’s. The latest, 2016, was recently released. It showed a continued decline. This is shown on a graph on page 15 of the latest report.

    https://www.nymtc.org/Portals/0/Pdf/Hub%20Bound/2016%20Hub%20Bound/DM_TDS_Hub_Bound_Travel_2016-FINAL.pdf#page=15

    Compare this trend with the vehicular speed chart published on page 7 of Fix NYC’s report

    http://www.hntb.com/HNTB/media/HNTBMediaLibrary/Home/Fix-NYC-Panel-Report.pdf#page=7

    Vehicle counts and vehicle speed are decreasing in tandem. It’s clear that factors other than vehicle volume have a much more important role in creating congestion. It should also be clear that any strategy to reduce congestion must first address the factors that are causing the congestion.