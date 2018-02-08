Today’s Headlines
- Subway Service Is Improving: < 2 Massive Delays Per Weekday in December (NYT)
- Meet Joe Lhota, Andrew Cuomo’s Part-Time Political Attack Dog (Politico)
- Lhota Threatens to Punish All Straphangers for Fewer Fare-Beating Prosecutions (NYT)
- How the MTA Saddled Future SAS Riders With Longer Headways (Voice)
- There Is an L Shutdown Open House Tonight in Williamsburg (NY1)
- NYPD Has Practically Legalized Hit-and-Run in NYC (City Limits)
- Bipeds Register Only as Obstacles in DSNY’s State-of-the-Art Snow Situation Room (NYT)
- Former DOT Chief Lou Riccio Wants News Readers to Believe Uber Created Gridlock
- Psycho Who Shot Two People in Queens Traffic Dispute Gets 25 to Life (FHP)
- It Could Happen (Onion)
