Today’s Headlines
- TSTC: Congestion Pricing Makes Sense for Each District in MTA Region (AMNY, NYT, WSJ, News 1, 2)
- Andy Byford, a Transit Prez We Can Believe In (WSJ)
- It’s Up to Aecom Exec Kevin Corbett to Clean Up Christie’s Mess at NJ Transit (NYT)
- The Hypocrisy of de Blasio’s Windshield Bias (C&S)
- One Month After NYT Transit Cost Exposé, Still No Action From Cuomo or MTA (TransitCenter)
- Postal Workers Still Park Trucks All Over the Willy-B Bike Connection Under the BQE (Bklyn Paper)
- Nicole Gelinas Worries Trump Will Cut NYC Off From Federal Infrastructure Funds (Post)
- Retiring Rodney Frelinghuysen Is a Rare House Republican Telling Trump to Fund Gateway (Bloomberg)
- DOT May Turn Several Two-Way Streets in Maspeth Into One-Ways (QChron)
- Damned E-Bikes (Post)
