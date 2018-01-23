Today’s Headlines

  • Andy Byford Impresses With Attentive Performance at First MTA Board Meeting (AMNY, NewsPost)
  • Didn’t Take Long for Cuomo and Lhota to Put Byford in an Awkward Position (News 1, 2AMNY)
  • Yesterday’s Big Subway Disruption Really Was a Con Ed Power Problem (AMNY)
  • NYT: It’s Long Past Time for Congestion Pricing
  • Crain’s: Do Whatever It Takes to Get Congestion Pricing Through Albany
  • Nicole Gelinas on How to Make the Fix NYC Congestion Pricing Plan Better for NYC (Post)
  • WNYC Wants to Hear From the People Clogging the Most Transit-Accessible City Streets With Their Cars
  • Leaked Doc Suggests Trump Infrastructure Plan Would Upend Gateway Funding Arrangement (Politico)
  • New York’s Most Loathsome NIMBYs Show Their Ugly Side to the Times
  • Drivers of Illegal Oversized Rig Critically Injures Man on Amsterdam Ave; No Charges (News)
  • Leonia, NJ, Has Started Its Rush-Hour Ban on Non-Resident Drivers (NYT, Post)

  • Fool

    So the federal government will pay for the actual costs while the city and state will pay for the corruption and graft?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Do whatever it takes? Toll on NYC residents only, no money spent on NYC transit services, placard holders and union officials exempt?

    “Note that we haven’t mentioned the subways yet. Mayor Bill de Blasio talks about congestion pricing almost exclusively as a means to fund mass transit, but that is a feature of it, not the purpose.”

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The guidelines read, in part, that “grant awards can’t exceed 20 [percent] of total project cost.”

    Sounds like they are willing to pay half the extra costs required to comply with federal guidelines.

    By the way, from the point of view of anyone born after 1957, the difference between NY Democrats and the national Republicans is what? Who is ripping you off and destroying your future. They both feel entitled to take more and provide less, because they know there really is no one on the other side.

  • JarekFA

    Yah, why can’t that dumbass, who won’t shut the f–k up about Climate Change, acknowledge that reducing aggregate vehicle miles travelled is a laudable goal for our great, and congested, city?

    He can still drive everywhere.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’m with Gelenas — even though I’m in favor of congestion pricing, I’m worried about being ripped off again.

    Back when the NYC schools were underfunded, I was in favor of more funding. What did we get? More people on the payroll in the rest of the state, and more early retirement on richer terms for city teachers (plus pre-K, which the UFT opposed and will eventually get rid of).

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/07/16/public-school-spending-in-2015-data-from-the-u-s-census-bureau/

    They are demanding even more money. Is that where the congestion pricing revenues would go? A 20/50 pension deal for the TWU? More tax breaks for seniors? Would the money be bonded against?

    These are all things that have passed the legislature, and no one ever dares to speak against them. It’s like those get out of jail free cards.
    Oh, congestion pricing will pass this time. I’m sure of it. But I’m very, very angry about what will happen to the money, because they are all on the same side.

  • sbauman

    It’s not at all clear from the article that a Con Edison power dip was the reason for yesterday’s service outage. The key sentence in the article is: “A Con Edison spokesman said a voltage dip affected the signals, but did not affect area homes or businesses.”

    Neither Con Edison nor any other power provider maintains a constant voltage. Dips and over-voltage episodes are permitted. Their severity and frequency are regulated by the PSC. Manufacturers know the parameters of power deviations and design their equipment to operate with such deviations. The fact that homes and businesses were not affected indicates that the power dip was within expected deviations.

    This voltage dip occurred in the lines that supply the signals. This is standard house voltage and Con Ed uses the same transmission network to supply subway signals, houses and businesses. This is a case where many pieces of equipment were connected to the same power source. The subway system’s signals failed, while none of the other equipment did. This does not suggest that the failure rests on Con Edison.

  • mfs

    It’s about the interaction between ConEd voltage fluctuations (normal, but problematic for sensitive equipment) and NYCT equipment which is hopelessly(?) antiquated and requires manual resets. These are two really really ancient bureaucracies that don’t handle new tasks well.

    see below.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/10/nyregion/andrew-cuomo-subway-mta-con-edison.html

    The power from Con Ed flows to an M.T.A. distribution room, where it
    then goes into the system, powering everything from signals to track
    equipment. For safety reasons, the signal system is designed with a
    fail-safe that is tripped when there are fluctuations in power that are
    read as an anomaly.

    To curb the number of times this antiquated approach
    must be used, the M.T.A. and Con Ed are trying to limit the sensitivity
    of the subway’s signal equipment to power fluctuations, without raising
    any safety risks.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “It’s about the interaction between ConEd voltage fluctuations (normal, but problematic for sensitive equipment) and NYCT equipment which is hopelessly(?) antiquated and requires manual resets.”

    If service is screwed up because of antiquated equipment, that’s bad. But when the new equipment fails just as often, that’s worse. Which seems to be the case.

    I missed the delays of yesterday, but I took the subway today. No F, so I took the G and went down to the R at 4th Avenue.

    At Pacific they announced no D because of a stalled train at 55th, so I took the next R to DeKalb for the B.

    But there was a Q in the station with a sick passenger. Back on the next R, upstairs to the F, which was crush-loaded due to earlier delays.

    While there, I saw a train on the A/C that had a roll sign showing it was an M to Broad Street. Some kind of job action to show the new boss that as bad as service is now, it could be made worse unless there is extra compensation?

    Changed to a B that was crush-loaded due to earlier delays at Broadway-Lafayette.

    F/B-Q/D all screwed. Incorrect signs, crush loading, re-routes all over the place. The 1980s.

  • MasonEagle

    Re: the guy who “ran into” the big rig on Amsterdam. As usual, no collaborating evidence to back up the chain of events as reported by the media. As usual, the same victim blaming language (he made a “mad dash” across the road) with nothing to back it up. As usual, the sneaking suspicion that the NYPD is basing their whole account of the incident on the word of the driver, who would have every motive to victim blame if he was at fault.

  • sbauman

    The “antiquated” signal system used relays. Slow switching relays are generally immune to common power line transients. It’s generally the new fast switching electronic circuits that have problems with voltage transients.

    The usual cure is to use transient suppressors that are either built into the equipment or run the power through an external suppressor. It’s not uncommon for equipment manufacturers to cut corners and not provide adequate suppression. Most system designers will include external suppressors just to be safe.

    These failures appear to be fairly recent. The assumption has been the transients were caused by Con Edison.

    There is another possibility. High level radio frequency interference (RFI) can cause power line transients. There are strict FCC requirements on spurious RFI from consumer and office equipment. The requirements for industrial equipment is far less strict. I assume there are no requirements for subway trains.

    The AC traction motors and their solid state controllers generate much more RFI than the old DC motors and their resistor based controllers. RFI from these sources have been known to cause problems with the track circuits that detect a train’s presence.

    It’s possible that this RFI might find its way to the signal power feed. This would be even more likely, if RF conductive paths between third rail and signal power were present. Another likely suspect is the presence of ground loops.

    The more one examines this problem, the more likely the cause lies with the MTA.

  • kevd

    My B took 62 minutes instead of the ideal 25 (normal is more like 30).
    But so many people left train while we sat in stations that it was far less crowded than a normal rush hour.
    It was also so slow that it was no longer rush hour…

    I need to get my fenders back on and buy some rain pants.

  • bolwerk

    “…the difference between NY Democrats and the national Republicans is what?”

    To be fair, the NY Democrats seem to have less of a predilection for pedophilia.