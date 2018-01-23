Today’s Headlines
- Andy Byford Impresses With Attentive Performance at First MTA Board Meeting (AMNY, News, Post)
- Didn’t Take Long for Cuomo and Lhota to Put Byford in an Awkward Position (News 1, 2; AMNY)
- Yesterday’s Big Subway Disruption Really Was a Con Ed Power Problem (AMNY)
- NYT: It’s Long Past Time for Congestion Pricing
- Crain’s: Do Whatever It Takes to Get Congestion Pricing Through Albany
- Nicole Gelinas on How to Make the Fix NYC Congestion Pricing Plan Better for NYC (Post)
- WNYC Wants to Hear From the People Clogging the Most Transit-Accessible City Streets With Their Cars
- Leaked Doc Suggests Trump Infrastructure Plan Would Upend Gateway Funding Arrangement (Politico)
- New York’s Most Loathsome NIMBYs Show Their Ugly Side to the Times
- Drivers of Illegal Oversized Rig Critically Injures Man on Amsterdam Ave; No Charges (News)
- Leonia, NJ, Has Started Its Rush-Hour Ban on Non-Resident Drivers (NYT, Post)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA