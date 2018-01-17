Today’s Headlines
- Eric Gonzalez: Hit-and-Run Killing of Neftaly Ramirez Was Legal (Bklyn Paper)
- Expect Cuomo’s Version of Road Pricing to Have a String of Asterisks (NYT, AMNY)
- Cuomo “Alternate Reality” Budget Rids Him of the MTA (Politico); More: NYT
- Andy Byford Has Never Owned a Car, Will Take Transit to Work (NYT, News, AMNY)
- Phil Murphy Didn’t Talk About Transit in His Inaugural Address (NYT)
- Medallion Owner Group Calls for Uber Cap (Crain’s)
- CB 7 Wants a Seat on Cuomo Pricing Panel (Rag); UESer Invites de Blasio to Get With It (OT)
- Carnage: LIC Hit-and-Run, Victim Critical (News, NY1); Cops Blame Teen Hit on Hylan (Advance)
- Crain’s Did a Trend Piece on the Purported Suburbanization of NYC, Bike Lanes Included
- These Cuomo Subway Ads Are Begging to Be Hacked (Post)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA