Today’s Headlines

  • Eric Gonzalez: Hit-and-Run Killing of Neftaly Ramirez Was Legal (Bklyn Paper)
  • Expect Cuomo’s Version of Road Pricing to Have a String of Asterisks (NYT, AMNY)
  • Cuomo “Alternate Reality” Budget Rids Him of the MTA (Politico); More: NYT
  • Andy Byford Has Never Owned a Car, Will Take Transit to Work (NYT, News, AMNY)
  • Phil Murphy Didn’t Talk About Transit in His Inaugural Address (NYT)
  • Medallion Owner Group Calls for Uber Cap (Crain’s)
  • CB 7 Wants a Seat on Cuomo Pricing Panel (Rag); UESer Invites de Blasio to Get With It (OT)
  • Carnage: LIC Hit-and-Run, Victim Critical (News, NY1); Cops Blame Teen Hit on Hylan (Advance)
  • Crain’s Did a Trend Piece on the Purported Suburbanization of NYC, Bike Lanes Included
  • These Cuomo Subway Ads Are Begging to Be Hacked (Post)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Dague was referring to the MTA’s New York City Transit Authority, which operates its subways and buses. Cuomo’s budget plan calls for the city of New York “to provide in full all funding required to meet the capital needs of the New York City Transit authority” in its five-year capital plans. A state official, who requested anonymity, told POLITICO the state was merely reinforcing a pre-existing 1981 law that already requires the city to fund New York City subways.”

    OK, but lets be fair. What provisions would require the suburbs to fund the commuter railroads?

    There is, finally, a provision that would allow the MTA to create special districts in New York City and then claim the real estate tax receipts from those districts to pay for MTA projects, like…the vastly over-budget project bringing the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal, and a proposal to bring Metro-North to Penn Station, by way of the Bronx.”

    Oh.

    NYC Transit included with NYC.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/chart4.jpg

  • Larry Littlefield

    I recall telling Larry Reuter, then NYCT President, that NYC was the cash cow of the Empire State. “It’s not that bad” he said in response. I wonder what he would say now?

    Yes, NYC has gotten relatively richer, but what has happened has gone beyond any sense of fairness, and goes far beyond the Cuomo-DeBlasio feud. Moreover, NY State kicked the city when it was flat on its back, to make sure the rest of the state was not hurt by the early 1990s recession, far worse here than any since.

    FYI, Cuomo proposes replacing the city and state income tax with a payroll tax on employers. That would mean public employee wage income, like public employee retirement income, would be tax free. But NYCT would have to come up with vastly more money to pay the tax out of its own budget. Either up front, or after a lawsuit by the unions challenging the fact that the public sector is treated differently from the private sector.

    And as these things go, NYCT would probably end up paying for the LIRR and Metro North too.

  • HamTech87

    That Crain’s piece’s headline could have been spun a dozen different ways. There’s way too many observations to neatly encapsulate the “suburbanization” angle.

    And fwiw, the article’s assertion that bike lanes in NYC are a sign of the city more like the suburbs? Maybe for kids who grew up in the suburbs in the 70s, too long ago for Millennials. By the 90s, bikes had virtually disappeared from many NYC suburbs as the roads had gotten too dangerous, and distances had gotten too far. No way these kids who grew up then long for them as a sign of their childhoods.