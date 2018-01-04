Today’s Headlines
- Expect Weather to Complicate Your Commute Today, Unless You’re Driving (NY1)
- Cuomo Mostly Gets a Pass for Cagey SOTS: NYT; Politico 1, 2; C&S; News 1, 2; WNYC
- News Lays Into Governor Hard Hat for Barely Mentioning Transit Crisis; Also: NY1, Voice
- Meanwhile, the Times Devoted Ink to the Red Hook Subway Distraction
- De Blasio Still Region’s Lone Sentient Being With No Knowledge of Move NY (Politico)
- Corey Johnson Officially Elected Council Speaker (NYT 1, 2; Politico; News)
- Subway Clocks: Useless When They Don’t Work or Straphangers Can’t See Them (Post)
- Former Cuomo Adviser Howard Glaser Has Thoughts on NYC Traffic (News)
- Motorists Keep Running Over DOT Posts Meant to Slow Turns at Deadly UWS Crossing (Rag)
- How Did the Unlicensed Driver Who Killed Adrian Blanc Get a Rental Car? (News)
- Imagine the TEA Brave Enough to Ticket This NYPD Psychopath (News)
