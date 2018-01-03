Today’s Headlines

  • NYC Lives and Dies by the Subway (NYT)
  • Cuomo May or May Not Invoke Road Pricing in Today’s SOTS (NY1, WSJ)
  • Either Way, Marcia Kramer (CBS) and the Times Are Hot to Stoke Outrage
  • More SOTS: Cuomo Expected to Propose Red Hook Subway Line (PoliticoPost)
  • Presumptive Council Speaker Johnson Talks MTA, Road Pricing, Development (NYT, Voice, Politico)
  • Gateway: Trump Threatens to “Kill the Hostage” (NYT, Politico); PostNews: Right On
  • Every Subway Station Finally Has a Countdown Clock (News, Post)
  • More Coverage of de Blasio’s Bollard Announcement: NYT, News, Post
  • Driver Arrested for Union Square Hit-and-Run Killing of Adrian Blanc (AP)
  • Marty Golden Is Still Abusing His City Hall-Issued Parking Placard (NY1, Post)