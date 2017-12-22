Today’s Headlines
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Thomas Kelly, 47, in Glendale (AP)
- De Blasio Says He’ll “Look Into” Marty Golden’s Placard Abuse (News)
- Gateway Officials Forced to Pretend Trump Is a Rational Human Being (Politico, NY1)
- Cuomo’s MTA “Genius” Sideshow Rolls On (AMNY)
- Nobody Knows How Much Money Will Be Wasted on the BQX (Crain’s — Paywall)
- 6 Ideas for the Subway, With Pretty Pictures and Graphics (NYT)
- Paul White: Time for Drivers to Pay Their Share for CBD Access (News)
- More Coverage of Schaller’s Uber/Lyft Study From WNYC
- Who Will Pay to Run LIRR Trains to the New Islanders Stadium? (Voice)
- People You Share the Streets With (News, News)
