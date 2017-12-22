Today’s Headlines

  • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Thomas Kelly, 47, in Glendale (AP)
  • De Blasio Says He’ll “Look Into” Marty Golden’s Placard Abuse (News)
  • Gateway Officials Forced to Pretend Trump Is a Rational Human Being (PoliticoNY1)
  • Cuomo’s MTA “Genius” Sideshow Rolls On (AMNY)
  • Nobody Knows How Much Money Will Be Wasted on the BQX (Crain’s — Paywall)
  • 6 Ideas for the Subway, With Pretty Pictures and Graphics (NYT)
  • Paul White: Time for Drivers to Pay Their Share for CBD Access (News)
  • More Coverage of Schaller’s Uber/Lyft Study From WNYC
  • Who Will Pay to Run LIRR Trains to the New Islanders Stadium? (Voice)
  • People You Share the Streets With (NewsNews)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    If the LIRR wasn’t a corrupt sinecure, and the cost of construction were not inflated, then service to events at that arena, like all off-peak travel, would be a win for the agency. It would be using a system built for rush hour for something else too.

    I wouldn’t expect many people from east of the Cross Island Parkway to use transit to get to that arena, however. They’d have to drive to an LIRR station, park, and THEN take the LIRR, so they’d be in their cars anyway.

  • Bkbusrider

    I haven’t seen enough actual detail to decide whether the BQX seems like a good investment or not (though the basic route looks promising). Unless streetblog staff is holding back reporting, then I’m not sure you have either.

    Meanwhile, LIRR third track and ESA has seen scant coverage here. All three may ultimately be boondoggles, but at least BQX will provide some utility for city residents who will ultimately foot the bill for all of them.

  • sbauman

    It would be using a system built for rush hour for something else too.

    It difficult to argue that if a company loses a lot of money on every transaction, it would become profitable with increased volume.

  • Larry Littlefield

    So the LIRR would be better off financially if fewer people traveled off peak?

  • sbauman

    The LIRR is losing a lot of money on EVERY transaction – peak and off-peak. The LIRR would be better off financially, if they closed up shop.

    Their existence is important to entities other than the LIRR. These are the entities that are making up the difference to keep them in business. If the new arena needs public transportation, or any other type of transportation facilities, those benefiting from the arena should factor in the cost of LIRR service.

    According to the 2016 NTD tables, the LIRR’s operating expenses were roughly $1.3B and their fare revenues were roughly $700M. This means they spent $1.87 for every far dollar they took in. They won’t break even by increasing their volume.

  • HamTech87

    This Islander arena is yet another example of Cuomo ignoring his climate change goals, and his push against drunk driving. This will just lead to more driving, much of it with drunk drivers at the wheel. And where is he going to come up with the money for this? Just financially stupid on his part — yet again.

    As a kid on LI, it was a total bummer not being able to take a train to Islander games.
    When the US Tennis Open moved to Flushing, and requiring a reverse train change, it ended my transit trips there. The trains never worked right on the weekends and we’d be stranded.

    Wouldn’t it be better persuading the Islanders to share the Garden like the Giants & Jets share MetLife? It was weird at first, but the fans came. A rail trip is far better for building a young fan base than a mostly car-dependent location. And it would be a lot cheaper for taxpayers.

  • Larry Littlefield

    However, their spending on the early retired probably exceeds their spending on transit service. And that’s gonna be there whether they shut down or not. In fact, that and debt are causing transit to shut down, though the harm is directed to residents of New York City.

  • Vooch

    Marty Golden

  • Hilda

    If NYC made buses free and on separated and designated bus routes in the Manhattan CBD, this would be an attractive alternative to driving, and would help the need for charging drivers in the CBD. Imagine if the bus was the quickest way to get sections of the CBD, and how that would alleviate crowding on the subways at these stations. Certainly technology could allow for the metro card to be a free swipe at designated stops/routes.

  • Barry Grant

    Yeah what’s De Blasio going to do about the crook Golden. All charges will be denied, and that will be that. Our only hope to get this criminal locked up is to hope that next time, someone films the whole thing. I have no doubt he’ll do it again – scum like Marty Golden are so arrogant about their immunity from the law that they are completely undeterred by consequence.

  • Vooch

    Golden has been milking a disability pension for 34 years now. Very likely a bogus claim

    and he killed a 74 year old women and paid her family $750k hush money