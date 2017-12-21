Today’s Headlines
- Looks Like Corey Johnson Will Be Council Speaker (NYT, Politico)
- MTA Board Members Hired Attorneys to Investigate Cuomo Shenanigans (Politico)
- News: MTA Testing Radio System to Replace Antiquated Signals
- Few MTA and NJ Transit Trains Have PTC Crash Prevention Tech (Post)
- Council Passes Bill Requiring DOT to Report on Bollards (Observer)
- DOT to Try Out Bike Valet Service at Transit Hubs (AMNY)
- Uber Ad Campaign Endorses Road Pricing (News)
- Advance Counts Staten Island Speeding and Red Light Tickets
- AMNY and NYT Recall 2017 Transportation Highlights and Lowlights
- When Is It Time to Give Up Driving? It’s Up to You, New York! (NYT)
