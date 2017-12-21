Today’s Headlines

  • Looks Like Corey Johnson Will Be Council Speaker (NYT, Politico)
  • MTA Board Members Hired Attorneys to Investigate Cuomo Shenanigans (Politico)
  • News: MTA Testing Radio System to Replace Antiquated Signals
  • Few MTA and NJ Transit Trains Have PTC Crash Prevention Tech (Post)
  • Council Passes Bill Requiring DOT to Report on Bollards (Observer)
  • DOT to Try Out Bike Valet Service at Transit Hubs (AMNY)
  • Uber Ad Campaign Endorses Road Pricing (News)
  • Advance Counts Staten Island Speeding and Red Light Tickets
  • AMNY and NYT Recall 2017 Transportation Highlights and Lowlights
  • When Is It Time to Give Up Driving? It’s Up to You, New York! (NYT)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Only the L line uses Communications-based Train Control technology and the MTA has been slow to add it elsewhere. It would take the agency at least 50 years and $20 billion to bring it to every line, according to one estimate from the nonprofit Regional Plan Association.”

    As I told them as a budget analyst back in 2004, the people of NYC cannot afford that. So I’m glad that with increases in technology, including widespread GPS and the possible advent of driverless cars, they might be able to skip ahead.

    How about a five-year, $2 billion contract to do the whole system? We need to get this through people’s heads — $1 billion is a lot of money. It’s completely different from $1 million, even though it also ends in “million.”

  • reasonableexplanation

    “When Is It Time to Give Up Driving?”

    This will be a moot point soon. With self driving cars, you won’t ever have to.

  • sbauman

    The use of wide-band radio (or most other types of radio) as a mission critical information channel is an invitation to sabotage. Inexpensive wide-band jammers are already available that would disrupt such communications. The result would be the same as when power to the signal system is disrupted. All signals turn red, tripper arms go up and all trains stop in place. They would become sitting targets – a dream for any would be saboteur.

  • sbauman

    How about a five-year, $2 billion contract to do the whole system?

    You’re off by an order of magnitude. The estimated system-wide cost is between $16 and $20 billion.

  • HamTech87

    but the resulting gridlock in nyc will mean self driving cars will just be little living rooms that don’t move much but people can sit in.

  • HamTech87

    While I’m happy that DOT is issuing an RFP for bike valets, I wish it took a more comprehensive look at key subway nodes. Take the termini for the #1 train at 242nd Street in the Bronx It is a scary roadway with no bike lanes, no bus shelters (people wait for Bee-Line Bus to Westchester in the rain and snow), and difficult pedestrian crossings. The northern stations for the #4 train are no better; sucks to have ice and snow fall on your head from overhead tracks while waiting to transfer to the Bee-Line Buses.
    A comprehensive look at the subway termini in the Bronx should be looked at for:
    * bike storage and valets. Right now there are zero racks.
    * bus transfers, and conditions for riders making them
    * street design to protect vulnerable users
    * information signs like TransitScreen in local stores and at bus shelters to know when trains and buses (and future Citibike) are coming.

    As for racks and valets, there could be different levels of security related to cost. Many Streetsblog and Streetfilms stories cover these topics.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Can’t afford it.

    Everything else electronic is plunging in price. Why not this? Because the government is doing the buying?

  • sbauman

    There are several reasons.

    First, there’s a basic problem with the railroad industry and the FRA regulations. The regulations specify instrumentality rather than function. As a result, vendors must use early 20th century technology (vital relays) to be FRA compliant.

    Second, the design process for implementing train control logic was developed before switching circuit logic was developed (1940). As a result the designs are not as efficient nor effective as those developed using modern switching system techniques.

    Third, while the subway system and other metro systems are exempt from following the FRA regulations, they have opted to adhere to them. Systems that have been developed for the much larger European market and adhere to EU specs are not permitted.

    Fourth, the MTA has its own set of a qualified vendors. Other vendors, with different implementation ideas are kept out of the bidding process.

  • reasonableexplanation

    You should expect far less gridlock with self driving cars, not more. You should also expect far less total cars overall.

  • Fool

    Brah, bretty much all critical infrastructure now-a-days has migrated to wireless.

  • bolwerk

    Maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised, but I still don’t expect universal self-driving cars for decades.

  • reasonableexplanation

    Prepare to be pleasantly surprised! Waymo is already running actual driverless cars in Phoenix right now:
    https://www.wired.com/story/waymo-google-arizona-phoenix-driverless-self-driving-cars/

  • bolwerk

    Real world applications for self-driving cars are actually kind of old news. The technology has been around for a little while now. But until we have *only* self-driving cars, it probably doesn’t do a lot for traffic.

    It might have other benefits though, like reducing car dependency, including dependency on ownership.

  • kevd

    “It might have other benefits though,” and fewer sociopathic cab drivers.

  • sbauman

    The object of most of the security has been to avoid capturing the data that’s being transferred. Very little thought has been given to the consequences of the channel being taken down. As usual, short term cost reduction triumphs over long term consequences.

  • Larry Littlefield

    What you want Steve? Stick with manual signals and relays?

    The problem is, the world moves on, and you get stranded. With everything going solid state, you can’t even get electromechanical equipment that works anymore.

    I’ve seen it. Relays failing unsafe, in a conventional signal project that was just finished.

    I prefer manual transmission cars. If I have to drive, I might was well be less bored. But I don’t expect to ever drive one again, and certainly wouldn’t buy one, because they are not LESS durable than the automatics.

  • Vooch

    I prefer manual transmission bikes 🙂

  • Vooch

    $20 billion would build 40,000 miles of protected bike lanes !

  • sbauman

    Larry, the question of being able to immobilize radio communication has nothing to do with components like relays or their replacement with solid state devices or software. I’ve favored using off the shelf programmable logic controllers (PLC’s) instead of electromechanical relays and hard wired logic.

    The physical communications channel could be wire, fiber optic or very short range wireless like magnetic induction or lossy transmission lines. These would be immune from this type of sabotage.