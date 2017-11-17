Today’s Headlines
- Jim Dwyer Traces the MTA Debt Spiral to the Bottom of the Sea (NYT)
- Meanwhile, PANYNJ Itches to Give Cuomo’s AirTrain Boondoggle a Blank Check (AMNY, News)
- Transit Users in Wheelchairs: A Brief History of MTA Neglect (Voice)
- Bus Riders Talk to NY1 About Transit Signal Priority — Spoiler: They’re For It
- Full Council Passes Ydanis’s Hit-and-Run Text Alert Bill (News)
- Treyger and Deutsch Want Bollards for Coney Island Boardwalk (News 12)
- News Profiles Adrian Blanc; Cops Locate Vehicle Used to Kill Him
- That This Driver Broke the Law Just By Getting Behind the Wheel Is a Footnote to the Post
- Count the Systemic Failures That Led to This Brooklyn Vehicular Killing (News)
- Sunday Is World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Violence Victims; Here’s the TransAlt Schedule
More headlines at Streetsblog USA