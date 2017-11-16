Today’s Headlines

- Lhota: Lousy Service Not to Blame for Subway Ridership Drop (Politico, NYT, WNYC)
- MTA Predicts $643M Budget Hole — Or $1.7B Without Fare Hikes (AMNY, News, NY1)
- Amtrak Penn Station Track Work Will Resume in January (Politico)
- Greenway Managers Ignored Years of Motorist Incursions Prior to Halloween Attack (Post)
- Adrian Blanc, Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Union Square, Has Died (News, Post, ABC)
- Council Transportation Committee Approves Hit-and-Run Alert Bill (AMNY)
- Unlicensed Dump Truck Driver Maims LES Cyclist — Cops Blame Victim (News, ABC)
- People You Share the Streets With (Post, News)
- Bob Holden Ousts Liz Crowley by 137 Votes (News)
- Who’s Ready for Albany 2018? (NYT, WNYC)