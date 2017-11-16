Today’s Headlines

  • Lhota: Lousy Service Not to Blame for Subway Ridership Drop (Politico, NYT, WNYC)
  • MTA Predicts $643M Budget Hole — Or $1.7B Without Fare Hikes (AMNYNews, NY1)
  • Amtrak Penn Station Track Work Will Resume in January (Politico)
  • Greenway Managers Ignored Years of Motorist Incursions Prior to Halloween Attack (Post)
  • Adrian Blanc, Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Union Square, Has Died (NewsPostABC)
  • Council Transportation Committee Approves Hit-and-Run Alert Bill (AMNY)
  • Unlicensed Dump Truck Driver Maims LES Cyclist — Cops Blame Victim (News, ABC)
  • People You Share the Streets With (Post, News)
  • Bob Holden Ousts Liz Crowley by 137 Votes (News)
  • Who’s Ready for Albany 2018? (NYT, WNYC)