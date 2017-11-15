Today’s Headlines
- Developers and Friends Deaf to Rational Arguments Against the BQX (Voice, Bklyn Paper)
- Justin Davidson Hit a Nerve With Critique of de Blasio’s Transportation Record (NY Mag)
- MTA Agents Will Roam Platforms to Update Riders on Subway Meltdowns (AMNY, NY1)
- Electeds Call on MTA to Bring Back the B71 (KCP)
- MTA’s Newest Subway Elevators Are Already Breaking Down (NY1)
- Congressional Power Brokers Jockey to Anoint Next Council Speaker (Crain’s)
- NY1 Checks Out Bike New York’s Adult Cycling Class
- What It Was Like to Be on the School Bus Destroyed in Greenway Attack (NYT)
- DOC Chief Thought It Was OK to Use City Car to Go Shopping (Politico, Post)
- Finally, a Public Debate About Cuomo’s Tappan Zee (News; Post 1, 2)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA