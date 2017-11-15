Today’s Headlines

  • Developers and Friends Deaf to Rational Arguments Against the BQX (Voice, Bklyn Paper)
  • Justin Davidson Hit a Nerve With Critique of de Blasio’s Transportation Record (NY Mag)
  • MTA Agents Will Roam Platforms to Update Riders on Subway Meltdowns (AMNYNY1)
  • Electeds Call on MTA to Bring Back the B71 (KCP)
  • MTA’s Newest Subway Elevators Are Already Breaking Down (NY1)
  • Congressional Power Brokers Jockey to Anoint Next Council Speaker (Crain’s)
  • NY1 Checks Out Bike New York’s Adult Cycling Class
  • What It Was Like to Be on the School Bus Destroyed in Greenway Attack (NYT)
  • DOC Chief Thought It Was OK to Use City Car to Go Shopping (PoliticoPost)
  • Finally, a Public Debate About Cuomo’s Tappan Zee (News; Post 1, 2)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • JTP Choons

    “MTA’s Newest Subway Elevators Are Already Breaking Down” — what took them so long? Surely this must be some kind of MTA record for most consecutive days of a functional elevator.

  • The idea of roving Customer Service Ambassadors in the subway is an excellent one. This shows that the union is not as resistant to sensible change as it is sometimes portrayed as being.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “During the yearlong pilot, 355 station agents will be able to volunteer for the new ambassador role, providing at least $1 more in hourly wages. Any booth worker who leaves for the gig will be replaced by a new employee.”

    No, they aren’t. They are only willing to go along with changes that make people worse off for the same money, or marginally better off for far more money.

    Basically, they agreed to have some workers volunteer to work if the MTA agreed to keep just as many who do very little work because most of their job has been replaced by Metrocard machines.