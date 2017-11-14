Today’s Headlines

  • Riders Abandoning Unreliable Subways and Buses in Droves (News, AMNY)
  • Meanwhile — Hey You, Check Out This Shiny Streetcar (News, AMNY, Bklyner)
  • Greg David: Congestion Pricing “the Right Thing to Do for Poorer New Yorkers” (Crain’s)
  • Someone Tell NY1 There’s Always an Adjustment Period After a New Street Design Goes Live
  • Hit-and-Run SUV Driver Critically Injures Man in Crosswalk on 14th Street at Union Square (News, Post)
  • Man, 69, Dies of Injuries Inflicted By Driver Two Weeks Ago; Police and Press Blame Victim (News)
  • Amtrak Will Take 3 Penn Station Tracks Offline for Repairs in January (AMNY)
  • Williamsburg Residents Ask Why MTA Went With Polluting Diesel Buses for L Replacement Service (NY1)
  • Bricks Always Loose on Windsor Terrace’s Main Street Sidewalk (Bklyn Paper)
  • LeBron and the Cavs Paid Subway Tribute (AMNY) and the New York Transit Gods Were Pleased (AP)

  • Larry Littlefield

    The Windsor Terrace bricks were put in as part of a “main street revitalization” project decades ago, when the street was reconstructed and the underground infrastructure replaced.

    If we are going to ditch history and aesthetics for practicality, how about getting rid of the cobblestones on Broome west of Christie? Wrecks what would otherwise be the best street to take from the Manhattan Bridge. As it is you need to waggle over on Rivington and Bowery to get to Prince.

  • Vooch

    I will argue in favor of varied street textures as a positive force for motor traffic calming. Of course, the PBL should’ve smooth as glass.

    Here is a example of good street texture for traffic calming:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ky-P-0cQ530

  • Larry Littlefield

    They could put in a flat bike lane on Broome and leave the paving stones elsewhere.

    With Tammany Hall type Democrats plundering the city, perhaps DeBlasio could emulate George Washington Plunkitt, who bought up the old paving stones when the streets were paved with asphalt in auctions only he knew about, and then resold them for big bucks.

    “I seem my opportunities and I took ’em.”

  • Vooch

    “ good graft “

  • JarekFA

    You don’t like the waggle to Rivington and then over to the Prince sidewalk annex. Hahaha.

    How long until they completely pedestrianize Soho is what I wonder. Just so insane to have those pedestrian volumes squeezed in to the narrowest of streets. It’s incredible that Chinatown isn’t that way already.

  • JTP Choons

    Union Square: Another victim of New York’s hit and run epidemic, which would be treated as an outbreak of serious violent crime by a fully functional government run by people who actually cared about human life. This one was only yards away from where Roxana Buta was killed in 2012 by a hit and run city employee who was subsequently let off scot free by the NYPD.

    If this were an outbreak of random people being shot in the street, you’d have press conferences and statements and De Blasio would be stood behind his podium vowing to crack down on gun crime and saying how unacceptable it all was etc. Substitute cars for guns and not a single politician gives a shit.

  • JarekFA

    These subway figures are really bad. To think, during a time of prosperity these idiots let NYC’s crown jewel, the NY Subway, fall into such a shitty state, that we’re now losing passengers at a time of ridic congestion and expanding population. This is governance failure. Full stop. And I wish there were more outlets calling this shit out with the fervor it deserves.

    I just read that Emma Fitzsimmons of the NYT won a “best beat” award for her transit reporting this year. I’m sorry but she was hardcore on team “BdB and Cuomo are at it again,” instead of speaking truth to power. That’s why I love and miss Gothamist so much.

  • JarekFA

    Roxana Buta

    Oh man, I remember that one. Just crossing the street w/the light and a day dreaming sanitation driver just . . . killed her. And that was that. Wash up the blood. Re-open the road. Like nothing happened.

  • JTP Choons

    Yep the old “I didn’t even know I’d hit anyone” ruse, which fools nobody except NYC’s almost pointless criminal justice system and its apologists. There was a memorial for her on a lamppost across the street for months, her family were devastated and were subsequently denied justice on any level.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “This is governance failure.”

    No, it is a success. In the absence of attention to future selling over 25 years, Generation Greed successfully pillaged.

    Whatever happens to the subway — and everything else — will have no effect on those collecting tax free pensions, here or in Florida, with guaranteed retiree health care and, eventually, Social Security and Medicare that they will get but those who follow will not.

    “And I wish there were more outlets calling this shit out with the fervor it deserves.”

    It’s a little late. But unless they put it in the context of ALL the other polices, non-decisions and deals with the same effect on other aspects of life, people will miss the point.

    How does the Trump tax cut, following the Bush and Reagan tax cuts, correspond with the defunding and pillaging of the subway starting in the early 1990s? They take the benefits for themselves now and lie about the consequences for others later. They don’t even use new lies.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Fortunately, the bike lane is clear in the morning when I use it.

    The issue is now to get to Lafayette or 6th Avenue northbound. I prefer not to ride on Houston, or go out of my way to First, and you can’t ride up 2nd.

  • sbauman

    From the Daily News article: “In Queens, where we are literally a transit desert in a lot of the areas of Queens, two-thirds of our borough is not covered by the subway, which means that we rely on all these other ways of transportation,” Katz said.

    The area in Queens that would be served by the BQX isn’t a transit desert. According to the 2010 census: there are 356,795 Queens residents living within 1/2 mile of a proposed BQX stop. However only 35,287 of these Queens residents are not also within 1/2 mile of an existing subway stop. The figures for Brooklyn are equally dismal. A total of 356795 Brooklyn residents within 1/2 mile of a proposed BQX stop but only 35287 of them are not already within 1/2 mile of an existing subway stop. This means that 90% of those living within a 10 minute walk of the BQX, are already within a 10 minute walk of an existing subway stop. That’s not a cost effective way of providing subway service to transit deserts.

  • sbauman

    The $100,000 streetcar is 46 feet long and 9 feet wide…The prototype car, which has a capacity of about 150 people and cost about $100,000 to construct,

    That works out to 2.76 sq ft per passenger or 0.26 sq meter. Here’s what the TCRP’s Rail Transit Capacity says regarding passenger space requirements:

    In contrast, Pushkarev et al. (R51) , suggesting gross vehicle floor area as a readily available measure of car occupancy, recommends the following standards:
    • ADEQUATE 0.5 m 2 —provides comfortable capacity per passenger space
    • TOLERABLE WITH DIFFICULTY 0.35 m 2 —lower limit in North America with “some touching”
    • TOTALLY INTOLERABLE 0.2 m 2 —least amount of space that is occasionally accepted

    The prototype car does not appear to be mounted on wheels and may not have any propulsion unit. Adding these necessary components should add several times to the quoted $100K cost for the prototype.

  • bolwerk

    The super obvious way to use a streetcar in that part of Queens is to go from a relatively under-served, dense-ish area of Queens to Midtown East over the Queensboro Bridge. With a well-designed transfer, one of the benefits could be taking some passenger load off the rather crowded 60th Street Tunnel.

  • bolwerk

    The streets surrounding Union Square could make amazing pedestrian plazas.

  • kevd

    I’ve finally come around on the Prince st. lane.
    I used to typically continue up to Houston and use that because of it is faster than dodging peds and cabs in the Prince Street lane.
    But then one always gets stuck at the lights at 6th, Varick and finally Hudson.

  • sbauman

    Most of Western Queens is not a transit desert. The portion that is a transit desert lies 6 or more miles from the Queensboro Bridge.

    one of the benefits could be taking some passenger load off the rather crowded 60th Street Tunnel.

    While the 60th St Tunnel is operating close to 30 tph, the 63rd St Tunnel is operating at half that level. Simple re-routing would permit both tunnels to operate at 30 tph.

  • JarekFA

    Or an amazing NYPD flash parking lot.

  • sbauman

    These subway figures are really bad.

    Unless there is an hourly and station by station breakdown, these figures are useless other than it will affect the bottom line.

    The bulk daily and yearly figures that show record patronage are misleading. While 24 hour use is up, rush hour use has been declining since the 1960’s. Transit growth has been entirely during the off peak hours.

  • GregKamin

    It’s actually possible if you’re driving a large truck to not realize. Obviously not if the victim was in front. But if someone got sideswiped or fell under the rear wheels, it can happen. The driver might feel a bump or hear a thud, but then that’s hardly unusual from other causes.

  • Wilfried84

    The really, really need to pedestrianize Chinatown.Hundreds of people crammed shoulder to shoulder on the sidewalks, while a dozen cars take up the bulk of the street space.

  • bolwerk

    “Transit desert” is a rather subjective term, but both the Queens waterfront and a massive swath of Astoria/Jackson Heights approximately north of Broadway/Roosevelt and east of 36th Street lack rail service at all, much less to the CBD. That’s well less than six miles to the bridge. Even LaGuardia Airport is 4 miles as the crow flies.

    The waterfront, which is where BQX is proposed, might not be an unreasonable walking distance from subway lines, but it’s not an unreasonable place to provide service either.

    (Not sure what you’re calling “Western Queens…6 or more miles” from the QB, but if your definition of “Western Queens” encompasses everything near the Manhattan-facing waterfront, six miles north from the QB puts you well into The Bronx and six miles south puts you near Park Slope or Prospect Park. College Point is nearly six miles away as the crow flies from the QB, but I wouldn’t call that western Queens anymore.)

  • JTP Choons

    I don’t buy this at all. If she had come out of nowhere maybe, but there is nothing stopping a driver approaching that intersection of being able to obseverve that someone was either crossing or about to cross. Given those circumstances, a bump or thud would make any responsible driver stop to check that he didn’t run someone over. And there are plenty of videos online of trucks running right over people in which it can be observed that the truck bounces enough to indictate that something has been driven over. They’re not steamrollers.

  • Joe R.

    Eastern Queens is the real transit desert, particularly the part between the #7 and Queens Boulevard lines. The waterfront may not be an unreasonable place to put rail service, but if it’s a choice of service to where people might have an 8 block walk to a subway, versus where they’re 2 miles away, I’d say the latter should have priority. And obviously LGA should have had rail service direct to the CBD decades ago.

    College Point seems to be roughly where I might put the border of eastern and western Queens at. It’s roughly 8 miles from city limits and about 8 miles from Manhattan.

  • AnoNYC

    The director of the streetcar supplier mentioned in a video floating around that up to 200 ft variants are available.

  • sbauman

    According to the 2010 census, there are 1,163,635 Queens residents who live more than 1/2 mile from a subway station. They are the people who I consider to live in a transit desert.

    Of those 1.2 million, 867,977 or 74.6% live more than 6 miles from the Queensboro Bridge (Queens Plaza & Crescent St).

  • Vooch

    protected bike lanes canNOT solve the last mile challenge – city
    cycling is impossible

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j-5oQnWNEf4

  • Vooch

    blame the victim much ?

  • Vooch
  • GregKamin

    Not at all, as was evident from my words. I wasn’t talking about the victim

  • GregKamin

    I agree with you, in this case.

    I was talking more generally. There have been situations where a driver has hit someone and not realized. Not in a small car, obviously. But in a big truck, sure it’s possible.

  • Vooch

    except for

    “…But if someone fell under the rear wheels…”