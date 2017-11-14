Today’s Headlines
- Riders Abandoning Unreliable Subways and Buses in Droves (News, AMNY)
- Meanwhile — Hey You, Check Out This Shiny Streetcar (News, AMNY, Bklyner)
- Greg David: Congestion Pricing “the Right Thing to Do for Poorer New Yorkers” (Crain’s)
- Someone Tell NY1 There’s Always an Adjustment Period After a New Street Design Goes Live
- Hit-and-Run SUV Driver Critically Injures Man in Crosswalk on 14th Street at Union Square (News, Post)
- Man, 69, Dies of Injuries Inflicted By Driver Two Weeks Ago; Police and Press Blame Victim (News)
- Amtrak Will Take 3 Penn Station Tracks Offline for Repairs in January (AMNY)
- Williamsburg Residents Ask Why MTA Went With Polluting Diesel Buses for L Replacement Service (NY1)
- Bricks Always Loose on Windsor Terrace’s Main Street Sidewalk (Bklyn Paper)
- LeBron and the Cavs Paid Subway Tribute (AMNY) and the New York Transit Gods Were Pleased (AP)
