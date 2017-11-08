Today’s Headlines
- It Took About a Half-Hour for de Blasio to Officially Dispense With Malliotakis (NYT, Politico)
- Eugene, Brannan, Chin, and Ulrich Retain Council Seats (NYT); Crowley Out? (TL)
- BP, Public Advocate, Comptroller Incumbents Win Easily (Gotham Gazette)
- Con-Con No (NYT, Politico); Dems for Westchester and Nassau Exec, Suffolk DA (NYT 1, 2; Politico)
- Democrat Phil Murphy Elected to Clean Up After Chris Christie (NYT 1, 2; NJ.com)
- Eyes Turn to Race for Council Speaker (NYT)
- City Limits: De Blasio’s Millionaire’s Tax Schtick Could Make Him Irrelevant on Transit
- Gridlock Sam: Use Smart Vehicle Tech to Prevent Carnage in Cities (News)
- School Cop Charged With Hit-and-Run (News); Motorcyclist Dies in Queens Crash (News)
- How the MTA’s Next Fare System Could Promote Transit Use (Fast Company)
