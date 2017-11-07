Today’s Headlines

  • It’s Election Day and Polls Are Open Until 9 p.m. (Politico)
  • Justin Davidson on de Blasio’s Mediocre Streets and Transit Record (NY Mag)
  • Private Carting Driver Kills Man in Bronx; NYPD Says Victim Tried to Jump on the Truck (News)
  • 19-Year-Old Driver Crashes Car on Richmond Ave, Killing Himself and 17-Year-Old Passenger (News)
  • NYPD Detective Expected to Survive Getting Struck By Driver on Richmond Ave; No Charges (Advance)
  • Jury Acquits Cop Who Shot and Killed Delrawn Small in July 2016 Road Rage Incident (NYTPost)
  • District 40 Challenger Brian Cunningham Tells Debate Crowd He Supports Congestion Pricing (CL)
  • While de Blasio Cracks Down on E-Bikes, European Cities Embrace Them (CityLab)
  • The New City Island Bridge — With More Space for Walking and Biking — Is Open (BxTimes)
  • Doing Everything We Can to Prevent Vehicular Attacks Will Also Prevent Routine Reckless Driving (Velojoy)

  • iSkyscraper

    Well, have fun voting for either the grossly unqualified one or the wildly corrupt one. Sad day to be a New Yorker.

  • kevd

    in which race is that, now? I think Letitia James is neither corrupt nor unqualified. And Brian Cunningham seems to be be neither.

  • Larry Littlefield

    DeBlasio isn’t wildly corrupt. He is typically corrupt, perhaps not even illegally so given the state of the laws.

    Meanwhile, since the low-paid serfs of Gothamist and DNA Info tried to unionize, we are now in the “pro-union” situation of having deteriorating subway service unreported as fares and taxes continue to rise. Hey, whatever happened to you was just an unusual incident — as far as people will know.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    There are other options! You don’t have to vote for someone just because they might win. Just don’t vote for Bo Dietl.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/6674a66e16cb5ed534a231730baa696c3243ee8a0b77fe16036706d064f803c3.png

  • bolwerk

    Hell if I can tell. I’m not a big fan of de Blasio, and was warning people about him back before it was cool, but even I have trouble seeing him as unqualified or especially corrupt.

    Is it just that vogue-ish to not have an opinion on policy now? The problem all along has been Bill de Blasio’s policies suck. But almost 100% of the criticism of de Blasio is about stuff that isn’t true, isn’t important, or isn’t happening (ex., the war on cops).

  • Larry Littlefield

    That’s true. People don’t know enough to criticize the actual problems, which have been covered up by the city’s economic bubble, for the moment.

  • Larry Littlefield
  • iSkyscraper

    I think the corruption, or whatever you want to call his problems with certain special interests, taints views on policy.

    For example, Vision Zero is great in theory, but de Blasio won’t execute related traffic control aspects like congestion pricing due to his subservience to the Brooklyn/Queens power base that won’t tolerate East River tolls.

    The policy to enhance parks outside the core is great on paper, until you realize that de Blasio lets one of his campaign bundlers operate a multi-million dollar nightclub on city parkland illegally, screwing over an entire neighborhood in the process. (This one is straight-up corruption; someone should go to jail over it.)

    The program on pre-K has been super, but his unnecessary war with state officials and charters makes it hard to get enthusiastic for education policies.

    And you’re right, while crime is down, any real talk about success with crime policies has been obscured by bad relations with the police.

  • Vooch

    NYC is currently Running in red and now selling long term bonds to pay short term operating costs

    Not as bad as Chicago, but getting there fast

  • iSkyscraper

    Your’re right. I should have said “mildly corrupt”.

  • kevd

    “de Blasio lets one of his campaign bundlers operate a multi-million dollar nightclub on city parkland illegally”
    Never heard of this. Could you post a link to some info?
    What parkland?

  • bolwerk

    For better or for worse, I don’t see how most of that can be called corruption from de Blasio’s angle. I disagree with de Blasio’s views on CP, but he’s taking a political position on a political question. Most of the establishment of his party agrees with his views there, unfortunately.

    Your last two paragraphs refer to things that de Blasio can hardly be blamed for. At the very least, state officials share much of the blame for that “unnecessary war.” If charter schools, which direct public resources away from public schools and toward private institutions, aren’t corruption themselves, they’re at the very least political in nature. It was the state – at the behest of charter special interests! – that chose not to respect de Blasio’s policy stance on them. “Bad relations with the police” has largely been instigated by police through PR channels and occasionally even open insubordination. The narrative promoted by de Blasio’s opponents about a crime explosion if de Blasio won didn’t make any sense before the last election, but I guess they’re pretty sure the universe is just late in provisioning it?

    Now, if you want some red meat corruption, de Blasio was implicated in a certain pay to play scandal….

  • bolwerk

    Doubtful, given that’s more or less illegal. With some tiny exceptions, NYC isn’t allowed to incur debt for non-capital purposes.

  • iSkyscraper

    Sure, here is a useful link to the background:

    https://dyckmanmarina.wordpress.com/2017/07/24/parks-dept-lie-status-update-2017-ed/

    The majority owner of the LLC that has the contract with the city is Fernando Mateo, seen in various stories last year about bundling and mentioned more recently in Rechnitz articles like this one:

    http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/de-blasio-donor-100g-check-bought-favors-mayor-article-1.3593656

    https://www.newsday.com/news/new-york/witness-in-norman-seabrook-trial-implicates-de-blasio-nypd-brass-1.14643485

    It’s surprising Streetsblog never reports on it, since I’m not too familiar with any other situation in the city where a private operator is allowed to seize entire blocks of city streets, while monumentually screwing up traffic and highway access, without so much as a legal concession agreeement to do so. Sometimes they even invite rally cars to parade down the street with smoke bombs, all while NYPD looks the other way.

    https://dyckmanmarina.wordpress.com/2017/08/02/nypd-gets-litty-with-dyckman-street/

    https://dyckmanmarina.wordpress.com/2014/07/31/treating-the-traffic-symptoms/

    https://dyckmanmarina.wordpress.com/2014/07/30/is-this-really-a-parking-lot/

    If you live in Inwood and have to deal with this, plus the underhanded way the rezoning process is being handled, you form a pretty strong opinion of de Blasio pretty fast.

  • JarekFA

    Does La Marina have a concession from NYC Parks to operate in the park? Is it NYC Parks there? or is it still NYS parks?

  • bolwerk

    A fairly good metaphor for the Bloomberg Administration. :-

  • stairbob

    I successfully wrote in Janette Sadik-Khan for mayor.

  • iSkyscraper

    Yes, they have a 2009 concession agreement with NYC Parks to operate a restaurant. Music after 10 pm and valet parking not allowed, and concerts strictly prohibited. (LOL)

    Has nothing to do with NYS Parks (you’re thinking of Riverbank State Park, 60 blocks to the south).

    They did get federal money, administered through the state, to build the transient boat docks, which then promptly got turned into part of the nightclub so that French Montanta could pull up in a yacht. They got cited by the feds for screwing up the required public access that came with that grant money (the place is locked up in the mornings, and a little hard to get to your boat on a weekend through the bouncers, bag searches and bottle service) but got off somehow.

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    Excellent choice!

  • AMH

    As did I. I also considered writing in Ydanis Rodriguez.

  • Russell.FL

    Doesn’t Sal Albanese support move NY? I voted for him over DeBlasio.

  • Andrew

    Albanese got my vote, too.