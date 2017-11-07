Today’s Headlines
- It’s Election Day and Polls Are Open Until 9 p.m. (Politico)
- Justin Davidson on de Blasio’s Mediocre Streets and Transit Record (NY Mag)
- Private Carting Driver Kills Man in Bronx; NYPD Says Victim Tried to Jump on the Truck (News)
- 19-Year-Old Driver Crashes Car on Richmond Ave, Killing Himself and 17-Year-Old Passenger (News)
- NYPD Detective Expected to Survive Getting Struck By Driver on Richmond Ave; No Charges (Advance)
- Jury Acquits Cop Who Shot and Killed Delrawn Small in July 2016 Road Rage Incident (NYT, Post)
- District 40 Challenger Brian Cunningham Tells Debate Crowd He Supports Congestion Pricing (CL)
- While de Blasio Cracks Down on E-Bikes, European Cities Embrace Them (CityLab)
- The New City Island Bridge — With More Space for Walking and Biking — Is Open (BxTimes)
- Doing Everything We Can to Prevent Vehicular Attacks Will Also Prevent Routine Reckless Driving (Velojoy)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA