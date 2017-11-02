Today’s Headlines
- People Are Dying Because City and State Won’t Shield Car-Free Spaces (NYT, NY Mag, AMNY, WNYC)
- Malliotakis Endorses Enhanced Protection Measures; De Blasio Defers to NYPD (NYT, Politico)
- Majority of Council Members Support Ydanis Bill to Require Bollards (Gothamist)
- It’s Not Immutable That “Anybody” Can “Get Behind the Wheel of Any Vehicle” (Post)
- The Times Profiles Greenway Victims; More: Post 1, 2, 3; AMNY 1, 2
- Because He Used a Motor Vehicle, Greenway Attacker Could Get the Death Penalty (NYT)
- The City Limits Guide to the Mayoral Race and Transportation Issues
- Queens Driver Mounts Sidewalk, Runs Over Teenager Who Threw Eggs at His Minivan (News, Post)
- NYPD Blames Victim After Motorist Severely Injures Senior in Westerleigh (Advance)
- Man Kills Self, Injures Passenger When He Flips Car on Williamsburg Bridge (News)
- What “the Victim’s Injuries Were Not Life-Threatening” Looks Like (News)
