Today’s Headlines

  • People Are Dying Because City and State Won’t Shield Car-Free Spaces (NYTNY Mag, AMNY, WNYC)
  • Malliotakis Endorses Enhanced Protection Measures; De Blasio Defers to NYPD (NYT, Politico)
  • Majority of Council Members Support Ydanis Bill to Require Bollards (Gothamist)
  • It’s Not Immutable That “Anybody” Can “Get Behind the Wheel of Any Vehicle” (Post)
  • The Times Profiles Greenway Victims; More: Post 1, 2, 3; AMNY 1, 2
  • Because He Used a Motor Vehicle, Greenway Attacker Could Get the Death Penalty (NYT)
  • The City Limits Guide to the Mayoral Race and Transportation Issues
  • Queens Driver Mounts Sidewalk, Runs Over Teenager Who Threw Eggs at His Minivan (NewsPost)
  • NYPD Blames Victim After Motorist Severely Injures Senior in Westerleigh (Advance)
  • Man Kills Self, Injures Passenger When He Flips Car on Williamsburg Bridge (News)
  • What “the Victim’s Injuries Were Not Life-Threatening” Looks Like (News)

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    It looks like the stretch of path where this happened had bollards. They were in the center of those yellow diamond shapes on the centerline of the path. There is one visibly cut off at the ground on the corner of Chambers St, and the others are presumably the same beneath the plastic markers (including at Houston, where the attacker entered the path!). The one at Chambers appears to have been hollow and perhaps not highly k-rated but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t have prevented or stopped this attack.

    Why were these cut off and by whom? I think we actually deserve an answer on this. Why are we going to pay to put bollards in to replace ones that were already there and removed?

  • sbauman

    Bollards can work.

    https://youtu.be/hCSsope5vOA