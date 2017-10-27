Today’s Headlines

- Bus Driver Who Killed Dan Hanegby Charged Under ROW Law; Advos: Not Good Enough (Gothamist)
- De Blasio Could Help Transit Riders Independently of Cuomo, If He Chose To (C&S)
- Staten Island Advance Says Mayor’s Congestion Plan Is Lame, Endorses Move NY
- BPP: De Blasio Using Vision Zero to Terrorize Immigrants; Mayor: Talk to Albany (@macartney)
- … Or Working Cyclists Could Pool Their Resources to Buy Influence at City Hall and NYPD (Politico, NYT)
- City Council Mulls Options for Tighter Controls on Private Buses (AMNY)
- Service on J and M Lines Delayed Yesterday by Man on the Tracks (Post, DNA)
- MTA Botches Q23 Route Change (DNA)
- Parents Want MTA to Change Rules for Baby Strollers on Buses (Post)
- Suffolk DA Spota Resigns After Indictment for Interfering With Police Assault Probe (NYT)