Today’s Headlines

  • Bus Driver Who Killed Dan Hanegby Charged Under ROW Law; Advos: Not Good Enough (Gothamist)
  • De Blasio Could Help Transit Riders Independently of Cuomo, If He Chose To (C&S)
  • Staten Island Advance Says Mayor’s Congestion Plan Is Lame, Endorses Move NY
  • BPP: De Blasio Using Vision Zero to Terrorize Immigrants; Mayor: Talk to Albany (@macartney)
  • … Or Working Cyclists Could Pool Their Resources to Buy Influence at City Hall and NYPD (PoliticoNYT)
  • City Council Mulls Options for Tighter Controls on Private Buses (AMNY)
  • Service on J and M Lines Delayed Yesterday by Man on the Tracks (Post, DNA)
  • MTA Botches Q23 Route Change (DNA)
  • Parents Want MTA to Change Rules for Baby Strollers on Buses (Post)
  • Suffolk DA Spota Resigns After Indictment for Interfering With Police Assault Probe (NYT)
  • crazytrainmatt

    The ban on strollers on busses is a big hassle given how bad the elevator situation is on the subway. Strollers take up space but so do all the 2×2 seats. Certainly strollers should be allowed on level-boarding buses and if it becomes a problem, then remove some seats already.

  • qrt145

    In some cities, buses have an area with no seats. It can be used for strollers, suitcases, and other bulky items, as well as increasing the capacity of the bus and easing the flow of people near the exit. This is just one of the ways in which MTA buses are less usable than they could be.

  • My wife and I have a 4 year old son and a daughter on the way. We know firsthand how awful and frustrating it is to have to fold up strollers on the bus (which is often the alternative to carrying everything on stairs to the subway, which is worse). We have travelled extensively with our son and saw firsthand that virtually every other city – Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Helsinki, Florence, Rome, Zurich, literally all of Europe – not only allows strollers but accommodates families far beyond what NYC does. In fact, parents with children ride for free in certain cities. What kind of values do we have a city? A city that works for parents with kids and strollers, disabled people and wheelchairs is a city that works well for everyone. We can do so much better than this.

  • Fool

    As a parent who has dealt with the subway and buses in NYC, many years ago.

    I do not agree with making it easier for strollers. Fold up the stroller, carry the baby. If you ride the bus often, get a carrier. If the child is too big to carry, they can stand. Strollers take of the room of three people for a 1/8 sized person.