Thank You for a Wonderful Streets Ball and Give It Up One More Time for Our Honorees!

On behalf of the staff at Streetsblog and Streetfilms, thank you to everyone who came out last night to support our work at our annual benefit. It’s always a thrill to be in the same room with so many people who value the media we make, and who are doing so much to improve walking, biking, and transit in their neighborhoods. Everyone on staff here draws energy from this event — it helps keep us going in more ways than one.

It was our pleasure to recognize these deserving honorees — Charles Komanoff, Mujeres en Movimiento, and the Law Office of Vaccaro & White — for making NYC streets safer for all of us. We can’t recreate the Streets Ball atmosphere in a blog post, but Clarence thoughtfully spliced together this compilation of the intro videos we ran last night:

The year ahead is shaping up to be especially consequential for streets and transit policy in NYC. We’ve got our best shot in years to enact congestion pricing, and there are some truly exciting projects in the works that could set new precedents for transit and biking on NYC streets. Streetsblog and Streetfilms will be fighting to make the most of these opportunities over the next 12 months.

If you want to contribute to Streetsblog and Streetfilms but couldn’t make it to the Streets Ball, you can always make a secure, tax-deductible donation online. Thank you to all our readers and supporters for keeping this independent media operation going 11 years and counting.