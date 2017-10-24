Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo’s Abusive Approach to Transit Policy Reaches a New Low (Politico, AMNY, News)
- Daily News to de Blasio: Stop Grandstanding and Get Behind Congestion Pricing
- How Long Until Cubic and MTA Deliver Faster Fare Payment for Bus Riders? (News, NYT, AMNY, DNA)
- MTA Spending $150 Million to “Upgrade” Two Astoria Stations Without Making Them Accessible (DNA)
- Take a Victory Lap, Car-Free Prospect Park Advocates (Bklyn Paper, Gothamist, AMNY, DNA)
- GM Will Pay $93-$132/Hour Plus a Per-Mile Charge to Test Robocars in Manhattan (Post)
- Information About MTA’s Weekend Service Disruptions Isn’t Reaching Subway Riders (Voice)
- Subway Delays Rose Nearly 20% in August Compared to Last Year (NY1)
- Queens Reps Call for Restoration of Q75 Linking Bayside and Jamaica (TL)
- Ride Safe, NYC, and Always Wear Gloves When You Get on a Citi Bike (Post)
