Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo Is Still Playing Games With Subway Riders (NYT)
- MTA to Award Contract for MetroCard Replacement (News)
- De Blasio’s Congestion Plan: New Delivery Rules, More Cops (NYT, AMNY, NY1, WNYC, Post)
- Mayor’s Hands-Off Traffic Policy Will Kneecap Efforts to Speed Bus Travel (Politico, News)
- Meet Some of the Delivery Workers de Blasio Is Going to War On (Reclaim); More: Slate
- Killer Livery Driver Runs Over Man and Flees Scene in North Corona (News, Post)
- It Shouldn’t Be This Easy to Wreak Havoc With a Motor Vehicle (News)
- Teenager Kills Self, Injures Passenger in Cross Bronx Expressway Crash (News)
- Trial Begins for NYPD Cop Who Shot Another Motorist to Death (NYT)
- The Times Did a Nice Feature on Highway Teardowns
- Damn E-Bikes (DNA, News)
