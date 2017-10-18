Today’s Headlines
- With Little to No Public Process, Cuomo to Bring Robot Cars to NYC (NYT, News, Gothamist, Politico)
- Lhota Says MTA Will Get Better at Communicating With Riders (AMNY)
- Straphangers Unimpressed With Subway Seat-Removal Band-Aid (NYT)
- MTA Denies Report of Track Cleaning Cutbacks (Gothamist)
- Ydanis Rodriguez Wants to Double Number of Yellow Cabs With 2-for-1 Medallions (Post)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 49-Year-Old Man in Longwood (News)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Man Walking Bike in Middle Village (News)
- Allison Liao’s Dad Sets the Record Straight on Tony Avella’s Northern Blvd. Theatrics (QChron)
- Advance Columnist Wonders Why Everyone in Staten Island Doesn’t Get a Car Already
- The CCRB: Still a Joke (Politico)
- Damn Bike Lanes (DNA)
