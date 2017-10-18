Today’s Headlines

  • With Little to No Public Process, Cuomo to Bring Robot Cars to NYC (NYT, NewsGothamist, Politico)
  • Lhota Says MTA Will Get Better at Communicating With Riders (AMNY)
  • Straphangers Unimpressed With Subway Seat-Removal Band-Aid (NYT)
  • MTA Denies Report of Track Cleaning Cutbacks (Gothamist)
  • Ydanis Rodriguez Wants to Double Number of Yellow Cabs With 2-for-1 Medallions (Post)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 49-Year-Old Man in Longwood (News)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Man Walking Bike in Middle Village (News)
  • Allison Liao’s Dad Sets the Record Straight on Tony Avella’s Northern Blvd. Theatrics (QChron)
  • Advance Columnist Wonders Why Everyone in Staten Island Doesn’t Get a Car Already
  • The CCRB: Still a Joke (Politico)
  • Damn Bike Lanes (DNA)

  • Larry Littlefield

    Lets test them where any deaths won’t matter as much, iron out the bugs, and THEN deploy them in the rest of the state.

  • Maggie

    NYT only alluded to this, but according to https://www.theverge.com/2017/10/17/16488330/gm-cruise-nyc-self-driving-car-test-cuomo from the Verge, New York “requires a police escort for each self-driving car” Cuomo proposes testing on the streets of Lower Manhattan, even though each car is required to have two alert engineers and Lower Manhattan is bristling with security cameras and cops.

    Unless these escorts are on bikes, it’s a gross signal of how we’re overpolicing all the wrong areas in a Vision Zero city, and studiously ignore the troubling costs and causes of congestion on our streets.

  • kevd

    So the tests involve 2 engineers in each driverless cars – one of whom is behind the wheel and can take full control at all times?
    Okay, i’m not that concerned.

  • Fool

    But think of how glorious the shelf driving car will look going down the road, escorted by a state trooper, and plastered with “New York State Self Driving Car Trials – Governor Andrew Cuomo”