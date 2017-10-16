This Week: Bay Ridge Road Diet, Bushwick Bike Lanes, Eastern Parking Ped Crossings

DOT plans to make pedestrian crossings along Eastern Parkway more predictable by making zebra crosswalks and pedestrian signals standard. Image: NYC DOT
With summer behind us, the Streetsblog calendar is filling out with DOT street safety projects again. There are three meetings in Brooklyn related to DOT safety improvements on the docket this week.

In Bay Ridge, CB 10 is expected to weigh in on a DOT plan for a road diet and painted bike lanes on the western end of 86th Street, which connects to the Shore Parkway Greenway and passes by multiple schools. Despite a high injury rate and excessive car capacity for the amount of traffic on the road, the project got a cranky reception from the board’s transportation committee last month.

DOT will also give CB 4 an update on the Bushwick bike lane network, and CB 9 will discuss the agency’s plan for better pedestrian crossings along Eastern Parkway.

As always, it’s vitally important that New Yorkers who are more interested in safety than free parking make their voices heard at community board meetings.

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar. Check the full calendar for more info on these and other events.

  • Today: Brooklyn CB 10 will discuss DOT plans for traffic-calming and bike lanes for 86th Street between Third Avenue and Shore Road in Bay Ridge. Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center, 9941 Fort Hamilton Parkway. 7:15 p.m.
  • Wednesday: DOT will present an update on its Bushwick Neighborhood Bicycle Network plan to Brooklyn CB 4. 195 Linden Street. 6 p.m.
  • Also Wednesday: TransitCenter hosts “Better Transit Through Data,” a panel on employing data to improve transit service and agency transparency. Panelists include WMATA Director Yvonne Carney and 2nd Avenue Sagas publisher Ben Kabak. TransitCenter, 1 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor, Manhattan. 6 p.m. More details and RSVP info here.
  • Thursday: The Biking Public Project hosts a sneak preview of an in-progress documentary on NYC delivery cyclists, featuring a discussion with filmmaker Jing Wang. CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Avenue. 7 p.m.
  • Also Thursday: The Brooklyn CB 9 transportation committee will take up DOT plans for Eastern Parkway safety upgrades between Washington and Ralph avenues. 890 Nostrand Avenue. 7 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.

    Question: Why isn’t the 86th St/Bay Ridge lane extending 1/2 block east to 4th Ave? Presumably, DOT could extend the proposed 4th Ave protected lane down to Bay Ridge some time in the future.

