Today’s Headlines
- Streets Are Designed for Death and Doctors Are Fixated on Helmets and Reflectors (WSJ)
- The MTA MetroCard Machine Fiasco Keeps On Keeping On (Gothamist)
- Mark Levine Continues Push for Transit Signal Priority in Crain’s Op-Ed
- NY1 Amplifies Petty Driver Gripes During Woodhaven Blvd SBS Construction
- Steve Levin Wants to Expand Religious Exemptions From Parking Enforcement (KCP)
- How Many More Will Be Maimed and Killed Before DOT Fixes Grand Street? (DNA)
- Advance: “Car” Severs Senior’s Finger; Garbage Hauler Injures Man, 24; No Charges (1, 2)
- Attorney: Meek Mill Should Be Left Alone, Like Other Reckless NYC Motorists (News)
- Douglas Durst Hints at Lawsuit to Foil de Blasio’s Wimpy Green Buildings Initiative (Politico)
- Subway Countdown Clocks: The Latest in Home Decor (Curbed)
