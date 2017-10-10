Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo on the Defensive About Moynihan Construction Crowding Out Amtrak Repairs (News)
- Vice: It Should Be Prohibitively Expensive to Drive Into the Manhattan CBD
- RPA: When the Robot Cars Come, Claim More Street Space for Buses, Bikes, and Pedestrians (AMNY)
- Nicole Gelinas Scored an Exit Interview With Outgoing TWU 100 Chief John Samuelsen (C&S)
- How Brad Hoylman Got State DOT to Study Safety Fixes for West Side Highway (DNA)
- 79-Year-Old Woman Drives Hyundai Through 7-11 Storefront in Forest Hills (DNA)
- Placard Abuse Does the Impossible and Injects Some Clarity Into a Tom Wrobleski Column (Advance)
- Tony Avella Wants to Protect Undercarriages, Not Human Life (Queens Trib)
- The Brooklyn Paper Covered Yesterday’s Car-Free Prospect Park Action
- MetroCard Vending Machines Beamed Sunshine Into the Monday Morning Commute (Gothamist)
