DOT Tests Out New Intersection Design for Protected Bike Lanes

At Columbus Avenue and 70th Street, the agency has replaced a "mixing zone" with a new design that should reduce conflicts between passing cyclists and turning drivers.

DOT recently redesigned of the intersection of Columbus Avenue and 70th Street to make cyclists more visible to drivers turning across the bike lane.
DOT is starting to test out bikeway intersection designs that could replace the “mixing zone” treatment the agency has favored for the past several years.

In a mixing zone, drivers turning across the bike lane approach from an angle where they have to look at mirrors or over the shoulder for passing cyclists. In the new design, drivers crossing the bike lane turn at a tighter angle that slows their approach and positions them to see passing cyclists through the front windshield.

A tipster sent in the above photo showing the new design at Columbus Avenue and 70th Street. The mixing zone has been replaced with a painted pedestrian island that redirects the path of turning motorists.

Intersections with mixing zones have a higher rate of cyclist injuries than intersections where cyclists and turning drivers each have a separate signal phase.

After a turning box truck driver killed Kelly Hurley as she biked through the mixing zone on First Avenue at 9th Street, DOT said it would test out different intersection designs along protected bicycle lanes.

The First Avenue mixing zone where a turning driver struck and killed Kelly Hurley. Google Maps
Since the spring, volunteers with Transportation Alternatives have been pitching Manhattan community boards on an intersection design concept from architect Reed Rubey that calls for plastic bollards to create more separation for cyclists and slow approaching drivers in the turn lane. Six Manhattan community boards have called on DOT to adopt the concept.

The design that DOT is testing on Columbus Avenue goes a bit further and eliminates the turn lane altogether, adding the pedestrian island for separation instead. There’s also an area painted green where cyclists can stop on the far side of the crosswalk during a red light to establish themselves in turning drivers’ field of vision.

In addition to Columbus and 70th, sources have spotted this new intersection design at Amsterdam Avenue and 85th Street, Ninth Avenue and 38th Street, and Fourth Avenue and 13th Street.

  • Joe R.

    The open question though is are there actually times bicycle traffic is so heavy that crossing pedestrians are forced to wait for a long time by cyclists who fail to yield? You obviously should yield as that’s what the rules currently say you must do. However, I’m thinking suppose we changed the rules to peds must yield to bikes. Would it ever potentially cause the situation I mentioned?

  • Crazytrainmatt

    I know this intersection well and it is surprisingly unsafe. There are a lot of last-minute lane changes or excursions. I take the left lane here but I see less skilled cyclists follow the bike lane and then get passed on both sides by fast-moving cars. I’ve even seen a few cars from 41st cut across the tunnel entrance (so about 7 lanes including a slight wrong-way component) to access the left turn lane in your photo. The expanse of pavement here means that these hits can be at high speed, eg to make the light.

    Related to your point about the merge, it actually feels much safer right now with scaffolding covering the bike lane (until the middle the view in your photo). It prevents the cars from merging across your path until there are two full lanes.

  • walks bikes drives

    I cross the Greenway often on foot, and can usually do it with just waiting under a minute. But I think that is besides the point. I think crosswalks/intersections should have a hierarchy the same way a 4 way stop has when all vehicles arrive at the same time. Vehicles going straight have right of way. Right turning vehicles second. Left third. In this case, pedestrians first, cyclists second, automobile drivers third. I don’t think the Greenway should have special rules. I go fast on the Greenway, and can often cruise at 20-25mph on it. But I still slow down or stop so people can cross. I chased down an asshole in front of the Intrepid who blasted through a red light and crowded crosswalk yelling the excuse “I am clipped in!” Now of your goal is exercise when out on the Greenway as mine usually is, you should relish the start and stop of yielding to pedestrians because it makes you a stronger cyclist, and you are never pausing for more than a handful of seconds or about a minute if it is a traffic light.

    But it just matches elitist claims when you argue cars need to yield to cyclists and pedestrians need to yield to cyclists. It should always be simple. Most vulnerable road user and/or lowest speed vehicle gets the right of way.

  • Joe R.

    I was only thinking special rules given that in most of the city cyclists have to yield to pedestrians. It would be nice to have a few places where cyclists truly have priority. In the absence of that, I think we should seriously consider having the greenway go under the busiest 5 or so crossings. You only need go down about 7 or 8 feet and build approaches for that. The grades can be steep since you’ll be using the momentum you build up going down to carry you back up (that’s the advantage of underpasses instead of overpasses). Pedestrians still have a nice, level crossing, only now they don’t need to worry about bikes. Better yet, cyclists won’t get hit by vehicles turning, as has happened a number of times. And the underpasses are totally unobtrusive compared to an overpass.

    Personally if my goal was exercise on the greenway I’d be riding at 2 or 3 AM when there aren’t likely to be any pedestrians. I don’t get the people trying to best their Strava times when the greenway is full of people. Stopping and starting just gives me leg strain, and eventually leg cramps which stop me dead. That’s why I have to avoid it. I’d say at best I’m good for about ten stops. Anything over that, I risk being stranded.

  • nocklebeast

    this design directs thru traffic (the cyclists) to the wrong side of turning traffic (the left-turning motorists). that is still a design flaw. there are designs that do not have that flaw. do that instead.

  • Elizabeth F

    I was rather vocal below expressing concerns about this new design, from a bicycle point of view. Well, today I went to 70th and Columbus, tried it out myself a few times, and observed others (cars, trucks, bikes) using the intersection. I also spent some time at 68th and Columbus (a mixing zone), doing the same observations.

    After experiencing and observing — especially how drivers navigated it and where they looked — I can say that this intersection design is 500% better than mixing zones. My concerns and fears did not pan out.

    I can report on more details, but the bottom line is… this design is a HUGE improvement over mixing zones.

  • Elizabeth F

    Roads are designed for 45mph or more in Houston, and some people even drive 60; yet nobody says it’s unsafe. So explain to me why drivers should be limited to just 25mph in NYC.

  • Elizabeth F

    I just hit the tunnel at 20mph on my e-bike. Saves a lot of scary situations in the bike lane there.

  • Joe R.

    My problem here isn’t with the 25 mph speed limit, which makes sense given all the pedestrians and cyclists in NYC. Rather, it’s with chandru’s silly idea that bikes shouldn’t go over 15 mph.

  • I am pleased to read that you rode your e-bike in the regular traffic lanes where it belongs, and not in the bike lane.

